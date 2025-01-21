Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is obsessed with his daughter with fiancee Suki Waterhouse. He’s just like any other dad, honestly!

In an interview with Vogue, Pattinson spoke about becoming a father. He mentioned the things he most loves about his daughter, whom he and his fiancee Suki Waterhouse welcomed in March 2024. He said, "I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'"

Robert Pattinson loves how his baby daughter smells

Robert Pattison enjoys his daughter's smell because "there's something there" that helps him "identify her."

"She doesn't smell like other babies," he added.

There is science behind infants' smell and how it helps parents identify their babies from a distance and helps infants bond with their parents.

Infants have a smell of their own

According to researchers, babies have a smell of their own which encourages parents to nurture and take care of them. It’s all part of the bonding process.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together for years. At a music festival in 2024, Suki announced that she was expecting a child with the actor. While performing at the festival, Suki said that she wore a sparkling minidress so that people wouldn’t notice that she’s expecting and added, "I'm not sure if it's working."

In an interview for British Vogue's August 2024 cover story, Suki Waterhouse said she always knew she and Pattinson were ready to be parents.

She said at the time, "We really planned it. One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be’. I was like, 'What can make more chaos?'”

Suki and Robert got engaged in December 2023. They have been together since 2018.