Dwayne Johnson can act all tough in front of the screen but he’s actually a softie at home.

Advertisment

In a sweet video posted by the actor and fitness enthusiast, Dwayne looks every bit of a girl as his daughters paint him with nail polish, lipstick, lots of glitter and jewellery. The actor looked like he was enjoying every bit of the makeover as he let the girls take over and go all out.

Dwayne Johnson gets a girlie makeover

In the video shared, Dwayne can be seen sporting a diamond drop earring with some pink base on his cheeks which looks like lipstick. Then there’s some black eyeshadow that the girls contoured his nose with. His daughters also gave his eyebrows some colour as they painted some light blue shadow on them. Dwayne forehead got some nude glitter and his shiny bald head had stickers pasted all over them.

Advertisment

If that wasn’t enough, one daughter even broke a lipstick on top of his head and let it be, like a piece of jewellery. As one of the girls broke a lipstick, they could be heard laughing.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Advertisment

The girls also gave him a makeshift necklace with a heart-shaped pendant, all made of bright pink lipstick.

The video shows Dwayne’s young daughters Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6, take full creative control. The Rock is seen keeping a straight face, as if hiding a smile or just showing his lack of control over the situation.

He captioned the video. “What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy and Tia asking, ‘Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you’ and me saying — ‘yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym’ ... #papabearduties’.”

He sat throughout the video without stopping them at all as the song “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel played in the background.

Dwayne is the father of three girls

Dwayne shares his two youngest daughters Jasmine and Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian. He also has a 23-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.