'RM Apologise To Muslims' trends after BTS singer shares Frank Ocean's controversial song

BTS member RM's recent Instagram story has sparked a debate online. The singer, also known as Kim Namjoon, shared Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion on his Instagram story. Soon after the tag 'RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS' began trending- leading to a flurry of opinions from fans on both sides of the argument. Many expressed concerns over RM's song selection and accused him of being Islamophobic due to the perceived indication of the song's lyrics. One tweet read, "BTS’ RM shared an Islamophobic song on his IG story and I’m talking about me and all Muslims that this is shameful bcs he’s a @/UNICEF ambassador who is supposed to fight racism not to support and what is happening now is he insulting Islam openly?" Another tweet asked RM to remember his Muslim fanbase: "It’s the biggest mistake he ever made, man you have a big Muslim fandom out there they always respect you as a person makes change in this sick world! And protect you from hate! This is how you return the favor to them?? RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS."

Controversy around 'Bad Religion' by Frank Ocean



Ocean's 'Bad Religion' was released in 2012, and is said to be an exploration of unrequited love in the face of religious struggles.

The song's title often causes misunderstandings due to its reference to the Islamic phrase "Allahu Akbar."



Those who defended RM emphasized that the song addressed the struggle of being gay while adhering to religious beliefs. They claimed that the song isn't Islamophobic.



Frank Ocean, through 'Bad Religion,' significantly contributed to the discussion about homosexuality in the hip-hop world. The song was a bold step forward, making him one of the first major stars to openly discuss same-sex attraction in the genre. The track's lyrical depth highlights the predicament of unreciprocated love, using religion as a backdrop.



A tweet explains, "Ocean’s negative response to 'Allahu Akbar is apparently what then compels the driver to recommend that he pray. At first, Frank seems to perceive no harm in the idea but then concludes that 'if it brings me to my knees, it’s a bad religion'."

Many of the tweets criticizing RM's post appeared to misconstrue the meaning of 'Bad Religion', associating it with Islamophobia.



Eventually, several fans contended that the song isn't a direct attack on Islam, but rather a reflection of Ocean's personal experiences and emotions.



Ocean faced major backlash during his Coachella Music Festival performance in 2023 for the song. While the song remains a cornerstone of his discography, it has sparked debates about the intersection of art, identity, and intention.



RM, as part of the band BTS has served as a UNICEF ambassador. The band has consistently advocated for positive change and understanding. When a popular singer like RM who enjoys a huge fan base worldwide, posts a song that has been deemed as controversial due to its lyrics, the implications are deeper. While the singer is yet to comment on the ongoing debate, it is also important to have an informed discussion without taking sides.

