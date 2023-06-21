World Music Day: Indian rapper Panther on the future of hip-hop and rap in India

Indian Rap culture has been on a steady rise since Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs became a part of mainstream films. Movies like Gully Boy played a landmark role in giving a voice and recognition to rap music which was earlier just thought of as gibberish. The hard work, discipline and consistency that goes into making a thousand words interconnect was highlighted by the growth of rap and hip-hop culture in India.

Meet Panther, a famous rap artist hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Panther made a memorable appearance on MTV's renowned show, judged by none other than the legendary rapper Badshah for Hustle 2.0 on VOOT. The songs that propelled Panther to stardom on the show include the catchy tunes Bus Ek Baar, Bhasad,Vande Mataram, UP Se, Pagal Kuttey, and many others.

Panther and Sony Music have partnered up for his upcoming track, Pagal Ay, featuring the talented Shahat Gill. This energetic and captivating song is set to be released on June 14th, showcasing Panther's versatility and knack for creating catchy tunes. Panther has also collaborated with the renowned record label Kalamkaar, owned by Raftaar, resulting in two sensational hit songs called Best and Clout. feat Deep Kalsi.

On the occasion of World Music Day, WION caught up with the rapper about his music, scope of rap in India and more. Here are the excerpts:

Q: What's the scope of rappers in India? Has it changed and become better in the last few years?

A: The scope for rappers in India has expanded and improved in recent years. There has been a rise in talented Indian rappers, increased exposure through social media, and the establishment of dedicated rap labels and platforms. Rap music has gained popularity and acceptance among the younger generation. Mainstream Bollywood films have also started incorporating rap elements into their soundtracks. The success of Indian rap artists and the availability of digital platforms have provided more opportunities for rappers to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience. Overall, the future looks promising for Indian rappers.

Q: What is the one piece of advice that you would give to a person who aspires to be a full-time rapper?

A: My advice to aspiring full-time rappers would be to always remain hungry for success, one should never let their hunger die. Even if you achieve your goals, never stop seeking opportunities to improve and surpass your previous accomplishments. Stay motivated, driven, and continuously strive to do better.

