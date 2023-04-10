Rihanna pulled out from Glastonbury's lineup due to her second pregnancy

After setting the Super Bowl stage on fire, Rihanna was all set to return to the stage at the Glastonbury film festival this summer, but now reports are coming that the "Umbrella" singer has to cancel her performance due to her pregnancy.



As per the reports coming out, the pop star was set to give another mind-blowing performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023 but had to pull out due to her second pregnancy.



The Daily Mail has reported that she was in the lineup and was set to join Elton John, Artic Monkeys, Blondie, and more at the festival and was set to headline the festival.

The world-famous festival faced backlash for its all-male headliners. Addressing this, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said that she tried her best to get a female performer before revealing that Guns N’ Roses were taken on board when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because she "changed her touring plans.''



Speaking to The Guardian, Emily said: "We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board."



Meanwhile, Rihanna made her stage comeback to live performances after a six-year hiatus at the Super Bowl in February. And, making her comeback historic, the singer revealed she's expecting her second child.

Rihanna became the first woman in the history of the Super Bowl to perform with a baby bump. The singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last May.

