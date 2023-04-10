Box office: Super Mario Bros. Movie scores this year’s biggest opening, here's how much the film has earned

Chris Pratt's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Despite all the backlash the film has faced over its casting, it has raked in big bucks at the US box office. Variety reported that the film has raked in a whopping $146 million in its opening weekend.



Surpassing all expectations, the film has grossed over $204.6 million in the first five days of its release.



Not only on the domestic market, but the film has also shined at the international box office as well. Chris Pratt's film has grossed $173 million at the international box office, bringing its global tally to $377 million and becoming the biggest global opening ever for an animated movie, surpassing the Frozen 2 collection of $358 million.



Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film has dethroned 2016's Warcraft movie ($210 million) as the biggest-ever worldwide opening video game movie. And, domestically, it surpassed Sonic the Hedgehog 2's three-day opening of $72.1 million, per Comic Book.



It also had the biggest weekend of this year, surpassing Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which brought in $106 million in its opening weekend.

The film is an animated adaptation of Nintendo's video game franchise of the same name. The movie has a Marvel star voicing the titular character, while Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach. Charlie Day is Luigi, Mario's brother.



Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen have also lent their voices.



The official synopsis of the film reads: ''While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world under threat from the powerful Bowser (Jack Black). But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.''



The movie has gotten mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, who praised the adventurous drama for its colourful animation. The film has scored 54 per cent on the popular review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colourful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendont's."

Talking about the film, WION's critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the film an adventure through Nostalgia Land.



In the review, he wrote, ''In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It's not the worst one out there, but it's certainly not the best. However, it's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise that people are still interested in seeing these characters on the big screen, even after all these years. One of the strengths of these games has always been their ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the colourful worlds and zany characters that populate the games. The movie is able to capture that same sense of joy and wonder, bringing to life its world in a way that feels true to the source material.'' Read the full review here.

