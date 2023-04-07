The Super Mario Bros. Movie review: An adventure through Nostalgia Land

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Mario? I must admit, I was sceptical going into The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game adaptations have a reputation for being terrible, but this one wasn't half bad. It's colourful, fast-paced, and delivers some satisfying fan service for longtime fans of the Mario franchise. But this is also clear that this movie was made more for the fans than for the general movie-going audience. With a plot so thin you could roll it up and stick it in your pocket, it relies heavily on nostalgia and Easter eggs to carry it along.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows the story of Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), two plumbers from Brooklyn who get sucked into a Warp Pipe and end up in different kingdoms. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa king Bowser (Jack Black). Bowser plans to marry Peach and destroy the Mushroom Kingdom if that fails. He imprisons Luigi to blackmail Mario, who he sees as competition for Peach's favour. It is the classic Mario story.

Let's start with the good. The animation is pretty nice, bursting with vibrant colours and fluid movements that make it feel like you are watching the characters from some of the newer versions of the video game come to life on the big screen. The Mushroom Kingdom and the Dark Lands are brought to life in truly stunning detail. The action is also mostly exciting, with plenty of jumping, running, chasing, getting power-ups, and dodging fireballs and rivers of lava involved. There are nods to the original games scattered throughout the movie, from the recognisable sound effects and musical cues to the power-ups like the Super Star and the Cat Suit.

However, the movie's overreliance on nostalgia and fan service also proves to be its downfall. The plot feels like an afterthought, a mere vehicle to showcase the various locations and characters from the games. It is barely more than a flimsy excuse to string together a series of set pieces. Voice actors do their best with what they are given, but there's only so much one can do with such thinly written roles. The dialogue in the movie is a lacklustre affair, punctuated by trite quips that seem to be directly lifted from a low-budget animated series.

In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It's not the worst one out there, but it's certainly not the best. However, it's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise that people are still interested in seeing these characters on the big screen, even after all these years. One of the strengths of these games has always been their ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the colourful worlds and zany characters that populate the games. The movie is able to capture that same sense of joy and wonder, bringing to life its world in a way that feels true to the source material.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not exactly very 'super', but it is still a fun, nostalgic trip down memory lane that's worth checking out for fans of the franchise. Just remember to check your expectations at the Warp Pipe.

