Did you know Janice Dickinson once 'stole' Donald Trump's limo for her date with John F. Kennedy Jr.

Did you know supermodel Janice Dickinson once stole Donald Trump's limousine? and want to know why because of her date. Janice shared the decades-old hilarious incident during her recent interview, where she revealed that she once stole Trump's limo for a dinner night with John F. Kennedy Jr. Speaking to Queerty, Dickinson, the self-proclaimed "world's first supermodel", shared the whole incident in detail and how she ended up stealing Donald's luxurious vehicle on a cold evening in New York City. America's Next Top Model alum said in a recent interview, via People, "I once stole [Donald] Trump's limousine without knowing it was his limousine.''

Indiana Jones 5 is the last film of Harrison Ford led classic franchise, Disney confirms



"It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor'easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available."



"And so I just said, 'Come on, just get in this limo,' " Dickinson recalled, "I'll just drive it a few blocks.''



Talking further, Janice added, "I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street," she continued. "There was no one on the road. It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn't want to miss that date, honey."



However, Dickinson found out the next day that she stole the vehicle of Donald Trump. "It was in every newspaper in the United States," she noted.



Janice didn't reveal whether Trump knew that she took his car or not. However, her date with JFK jr went well and they even kissed. "Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did kiss him," she further added.