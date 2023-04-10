Indiana Jones 5 is the last film of Harrison Ford led classic franchise, Disney confirms

Indiana Jones 5 will be the last movie of the classic franchise. Just a few days after Disney released the much-anticipated new trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the studio has confirmed that this is the last time when will see Harrison Ford donning the hat of the professor and adventurer.



The new press release by the studio confirmed that this will be the last movie of the franchise, as they referred to the film as "the highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise," via Screen Rant.



The Lucasfilm classic movie franchise began in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by The Temple of Doom (1984) and the 1989 sequel The Last Crusade, as well as 2008′s The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'simply grew apart, plan to stay friends': Report



However, director James Mangold, who replaced Steven Spielberg, has earlier hinted that this would be the last film of the franchise as he referred to the film as the “final Indiana Jones adventure.”

For the unversed, this is the first film of the blockbuster franchise, which is not directed by the ace director Steven Spielberg, who has helmed all four instalments of the films including, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008). Mangold has also written the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth



The film, which will release in theatres on June 30, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.



Watch the Indiana Jones 5 trailer:

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic franchise, which is directed by James Mangold. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE