Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'simply grew apart, plan to stay friends': Report

According to several reports, pop sensation Taylor Swift and Hollywood actor Joe Alwyn, who started dating in 2017, have called it quits and moved on their separate ways. The two had a fairytale love story and despite their private nature, they often shelled major relationship goals on rare sightings.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news on Friday and CNN confirmed the same, quoting a source who says they grew apart but plan to remain friends.

"Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends," CNN quoted the source as saying.

However, nothing is confirmed as of now. And, they are yet to speak to fans and media about the rumoured separation.

Nobody knows for sure when the two first met and fell in love, however, sleuths have determined that her 2017 song "Dress" refers to their first meeting.

Check out their complete relationship timeline: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's complete relationship timeline

In January, Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, revealed on her Instagram that her song "Lavender Haze" is about Alwyn, saying that whenever you are in a lavender haze of love, "you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud".

"Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff," Swift added.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour started on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. She kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the last Super Bowl was organised.

Despite the Ticketmaster controversy, the tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day by selling over 2.4 million seats in just a few hours. Approximately 14 million users were on the site during the presale push.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE