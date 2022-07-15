Renowned Indian actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen, 69, found dead at Chennai flat

In an unfortunate turn of events, popular Malayalam filmmaker and actor Pratap Pothen was found dead at his Chennai apartment on Friday morning (July 15). He was 69 years old and had acted in over a hundred films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages. He had also directed nearly 12 films for the regional cinema.

More details about his sudden death are yet to be revealed by his family and police.

Fans across the nation are mourning his death and social media is filled with condolences and heartfelt notes for the star. One user wrote, "Popular veteran actor-filmmaker #PratapPothen is no more! He passed away in Chennai. May his soul RIP. (sic)"

Another wrote, "R.I.P. Pratap Pothen. 1952 - 2022. (sic)" And, one user said, "Rest in Peace Pratap Pothen, one of the finest actors of the South Indian cinema. (sic)"

Born in 1952, Pratap completed his schooling from Lawrence school and graduated from Madras Christian College. After passing out of his college, he started his career as a copywriter in a Mumbai ad agency.

By the 1980s, he made his presence known in the industry and made his mark as an actor, screenwriter, director and producer.

In 1978, he made his acting debut with the Bharatan directorial 'Aaravam'. He later featured in films like 'Thakaram', 'Aarohanam', and 'Banglore Days'.

