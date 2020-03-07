Reese Witherspoon pens emotional note for tornado & coronavirus victims

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon shared a heartfelt social media post in which she lamented the suffering of people amid the coronavirus outbreak and in the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that ravaged her home town of Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the news agency, through her Instagram post the 'Big Little Lies' star opened the flood gates of her emotions and wrote: "This morning, a friend said to me, "I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment" and I started to cry.

I just felt so heavy-hearted. There is so much happening... a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from a mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology.



She further said that "So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it`s only Wednesday. Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole. But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need. Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too. We are in this together."



"Let's take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD," she expressed in the end.

The American state of Tennesee has still not recovered from the destruction caused by the tornadoes that recently ripped through it, reported news agency. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients in the USA continues to mount with each passing day.