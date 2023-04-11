Real-life hero! Arjun Kapoor promises to sponsor 11-year-old girl cricketer's entire equipment cost

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently agreed to sponsor a young girl's sports dreams. If reports are anything to believe, the actor has vowed to pay for an 11-year-old promising girl cricketer's entire equipment set till she turns 18. He will be getting her the best cricketing equipment an aspiring cricketer may need in her kit.

Thousands of kids in India are chasing dreams of becoming professional cricketers because, in this country, cricket is a religion. Many Indian women cricketers have gained public recognition in recent years and have had a golden run, which has tremendously inspired many young girls to enter the sports field. And, many are showing promising performances too.

One such promising cricketer is Anisha Rout, who at the young age of 11, is showcasing great skills. She has to travel 80 kilometres every day for eight hours of cricket training seven times a week. Her dream is to emulate her hero, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and become a professional player.

Anisha's father, Prabhat, works in a company as a supervisor. He is doing whatever he can to be the wind beneath her wings.

Thanking Kapoor, he recently shared, "As parents, we want the best for our child but training to become a world-class cricketer is expensive. Anisha wants to earn the India cap and bring glory to our country like Sachin Tendulkar. As a father, I need to empower her so that she can try to do that and become an inspiration for others like her for generations to come. This help from Arjun Kapoor is a godsend."

Prabhat added, "It takes a lot of load off my shoulders and I can’t thank him enough. It is important for Anisha to get the best equipment as a cricketer and now she will have everything till she turns 18!"

Anisha, who resides in Panvel, Maharashtra, was inspired to play cricket after watching Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story!

At the age of 10, she played Under-15 Women's Cricket for Raigad District, Maharashtra. Anisha has scored 3 half-centuries in her previous matches and is currently playing for MIG Club under 15. She opens the batting for her team.

