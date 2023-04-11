Salman Khan unbuttons shirt to flaunt six-pack abs during trailer launch; says it isn't VFX

On Monday, the makers and cast of the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan organised an event in Mumbai to unveil the movie trailer. At the venue, Salman Khan did something out of the ordinary and left everyone stunned, but in a good way. He unbuttoned his shirt and flaunted his six-pack abs to slam trolls who claim he uses VFX to chisel his body for the big screen. A video of the same is doing rounds online.

In the now-viral clip, Salman is seen addressing rumours about his six-pack abs. He first unbuttons his shirt and shows off his chiselled physique to loud cheers from the crowd and then says, "Tumko lagta hai ki VFX se hota hai (You people think this has been done with VFX)." The 57-year-old actor added that he first had four abs, but has now progressed to six.

Check out the viral video below!

According to the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will go shirtless for the film's climax. He will also be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in his trademark style.

Before giving a glimpse of his chiselled body in the trailer, Salman posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, "May look like it but definitely not chilling." Check it out below!

Helmed by Farhad Samjhi, the action comedy movie will hit theatres on Eid, i.e. on April 21. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Veeram, which chronicles the story of a man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too.

The movie has an ensemble cast, which includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will also star in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif.

