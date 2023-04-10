Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan trailer: Salman Khan's film is full of action, drama and romance

Salman Khan is all set to make this Eid full of entertainment. After teasing fans with teasers and posters, the makers have finally released the first trailer of the most-anticipated movie of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.



On Monday, the trailer was launched at an event organised in Mumbai. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.



Watch the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan here.



The trailer starts off with Salman, as he introduces himself as everyone's favourite "Bhaijaan." Later, Khan can be seen doing high-octane action sequences, fighting with the goons, before we get a glimpse of Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest in the film. In the first few minutes, we see a humour-filled love story of Khan and Hedge, before the entry of the villain, who is hurting Hegde's family and brother, played by Venkatesh.



Further, in the clip, we see Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari, among others. The trailer is high on action, as we see Khan doing some high-speed sequences, jaw-dropping stunts, car chasing and delivering heavy dialogue. After watching the trailer, one thing we can surely say is that the film is a full pack of entertainment—there is drama, action, and romance.







Before the launch of the trailer, the maker created a lot of buzz with the film's peppy songs like "Billi Billi," "Yentamma, "Naiyyo Lagda," and more. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films.



The film is set to be released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid 2022. For almost a decade, Salman has made sure to treat his fans with a new film every year on Eid, which has gone on to become a blockbuster hit.



On the work front, Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, in which he made a special appearance as Tiger. He will be next seen in Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif.