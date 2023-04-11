Twins! Actress Hilary Swank gives birth at 48; says, 'It wasn't easy, but worth it'

P.S. I Love You star Hilary Swank has finally embraced motherhood with open arms. She is now a mother of adorable twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. Confirming the news on her official Instagram handle, the actress shared her first family picture with her two kids and wrote a short yet sweet note.

In the frame, she is seen holding her two babies while looking at an ocean during sunset. Hilary captioned the post, "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it." She also added an Easter wish, "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

In the comment section, Lindsay Lohan, who became a mom last month, wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!!!!! God bless!" Bipasha Basu, Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler, and Kate Hudson also congratulated Hilary on her post.

Previously, in an interview, Hilary shared that giving birth to twins is in her "lineage". During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Hilary said that her grandmother was a twin, as was her husband Philip Schneider's grandmother. "So we have twins in our lineage," she said at the time.

Hilary and her husband Philip tied the knot in 2018. The pair chose the gorgeous Saint Lucia Preserve in California for their nuptials. They exchanged vows in a stunning redwood grove and under a canopy of trees that were more than 800 years old.

"It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," Swank told Vogue of the day. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."

The actress-producer wore a custom-made Elie Saab haute couture gown for the secret wedding ceremony and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

