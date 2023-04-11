Kim Kardashian roped in for American Horror Story with Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian will be seen in the upcoming season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts. Sharing the news on social media, Kim revealed the teaser for the upcoming season. The video teaser features the message, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate.”

Kim Kardashian captioned the video teaser: "👀🩸". Roberts posted the same teaser, adding, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

While Kim’s casting is confirmed, details on her character have been kept under wraps. American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement and said, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

This will be the 12th season of the FX series, American Horror Story.

Post her Saturday Night Live debut, this will be Kim Kardashian’s first acting part in over a decade. She has previously done small roles in 2009’s Disaster Movie, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva. She also played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls.

Meanwhile, the 12th season of American Horror Story is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition. The book is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," as per official synopsis.

American Horror Story season 12 will premiere this summer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.