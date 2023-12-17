Ravi Teja in and as Mr Bachchan! Check out the first look poster

Actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar have unveiled the first look and title of their upcoming Telugu movie, Mr Bachchan. Paying homage to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Teja embodies the iconic star in the movie's poster.

The poster showcases Teja seated on a motorcycle, donning shades, and sporting a long moustache and hairstyle reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan from the 70s and 80s. An abstract caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall form the backdrop, with the famous line "Naam Tho Suna Hoga" adorning the poster, a tribute to Amitabh's iconic dialogue.

Sharing his excitement on X, Ravi Teja tweeted, "Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab (sir)."

This collaboration marks the third venture between Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar after their successful films Shock and Mirapakay. Bhagyashri Borse, known for Yaariyan 2, will make her Telugu debut as the lead in Mr Bachchan.

Scheduled for a 2024 release, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer.