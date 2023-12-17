Travis Scott's Chicago concert abruptly postponed; fans express frustration online

Travis Scott's concert in Chicago faced an unexpected postponement on Friday, leaving disappointed fans already en route to the show venting their frustrations across social media platforms.

United Center, the venue hosting the Utopia – Circus Maximus tour show, released an announcement via social media after 4 p.m. on Friday, informing concert-goers about the cancellation.

"Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed," read the statement posted on both Twitter and Instagram. It assured ticket holders that previously purchased tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date, with further information promised to be shared directly with them.

Scott, 32, took to social media on Dec. 16, hinting at being stranded on an airplane and expressing regret for missing the performance: "I literally spent 24 hrs on a f**king runway. Craziest s**t ever. To my people in Chicago, I was so ready to go crazyyyy. (sic)"

Also read: Barbie director Greta Gerwig makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce Billie Eilish

Angry voices emerged online, expressing dismay over the sudden turn of events. "You did Chicago so dirty bro I was so ready for tonight man why didn’t you give an earlier notice?" one fan lamented on the rapper's Instagram.

Another unhappy fan wrote on Scott’s Instagram, "Goes to Saudi Arabia a day before his Chicago show just to reschedule. Unreal."