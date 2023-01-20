Rashmika Mandanna opens up on 'Varisu' humongous success, 'I feel very grateful'

Thalapatty Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Varisu' has been gathering love from all across the country. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has grossed 210 crores in its first week worldwide and is touted as "unstoppable" at the box office. Rashmika's performance in the songs 'Ranjithame' and 'Jimikki Ponnu' has been topping the music charts, making back-to-back headlines for the film.

Talking about the success of the film, Rashmika says, "Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on 'Varisu' really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful!

"The story and its narrative are so compelling that the moment I heard them, I knew they would definitely connect with the family audience," she added."And the cherry on the cake was working with Vijay sir, which was a dream opportunity come true."

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with four films scheduled for release; one of them is 'Varisu', released across languages. She will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu', 'Animal', and another that is currently under wraps.