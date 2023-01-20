'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' trailer featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor to release on this date
The highly anticipated romance comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has had audiences excited with its quirky title and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While it has struck a chord with the youth with its refreshing feel, vibrant visuals and the promise of a rom-com which is very young and very today, it has only increased the anticipation to know more and made junta wait eagerly for the trailer. Seems like that wait is over as the sassy and colourful new poster that launched today has announced the release date of the trailer as 23rd of January.
The new poster brings alive the world of the film, which is very colourful, fun, and full of life. Given that it’s a Luv Ranjan film we can guess that the story of the film will be anything but cliché. Relationships of today are also anything, but predictable. Audiences have waited for a while for a true-blue youth film and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' promises to be just that.
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.