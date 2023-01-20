'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' trailer featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor to release on this date

The highly anticipated romance comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has had audiences excited with its quirky title and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While it has struck a chord with the youth with its refreshing feel, vibrant visuals and the promise of a rom-com which is very young and very today, it has only increased the anticipation to know more and made junta wait eagerly for the trailer. Seems like that wait is over as the sassy and colourful new poster that launched today has announced the release date of the trailer as 23rd of January.