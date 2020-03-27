Rapper Scarface tests positive for novel coronavirus

Houston rapper Scarface is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Geto Boy's Scarface revealed this on Thursday during a livestream with his bandmate Willie D on YouTube.

The rapper mentioned that he has been battling coronavirus for several weeks and as a result he is practicing social distancing.

"You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will. Like it`s the craziest s--t I've ever done and seen in my life. I've been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn't have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro," Scarface explained to Will in the video.



"I've been to the point where I felt I was gonna die," he added.



The American rapper went on to urge viewers to take the virus seriously. "It's not fake. I'm not all the way out the woods yet."