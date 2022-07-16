Rapper Kodak Black arrested for possession of oxycodone pills and $74,000 cash

On Friday, 25-year-old rapper Kodak Black was found carrying dozens of oxycodone pills with him by the police during a traffic stop in Florida and was arrested. According to sources, at the time of his arrest, he was driving a Dodge Durango with an illegal window tint, for which the police stopped him.

According to the police, there was a smell of marijuana coming from the rapper's vehicle, which led to the search and confiscation of 31 oxycodone pills and cash worth $74,960. The police also found that his licence and registration had both expired.

After his arrest, Black was taken to Broward County jail on unspecified charges. Black had earlier also been in legal trouble, which saw him go in and out of the jail for various felonies. One such felony included auto theft during his middle school days.

In 2019, Black was arrested and sentenced to four years for carrying weapons. He was let out after former US President Donald Trump reduced his sentence.

In 2016, he stayed out of a jail sentence for raping a teenager by taking a plea deal.

Black has sold more than 30 million singles since 2014.

Also Read: Ricky Martin could face 50 years in prison over sexual abuse allegation by his nephew