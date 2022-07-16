Ricky Martin could face 50 years in prison over sexual abuse allegation by his nephew

Looks like troubles are not over for singer Ricky Martin. A few weeks back, the Puerto Rican star got into legal trouble after a restraining order was issued against the star, now the new shocking reports are coming revealing that the one who has lodged the complainant against Martin was his own Nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.



Earlier, at the time when the complaint was filed his identity was kept secret as per Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. But back then many reports also stated that the petition was filed by Ricky's ex.



On Friday, as per Spanish news site Marca, Martin's brother is the one who has identified the alleged victim as the singer's nephew, 21.

Martin, who was in a relationship with the complainant for months, has also been accused that he ''exercised physical and psychological attacks'' on him while they were dating.



If found guilty, Ricky will serve 50 years in prison?



As per Puerto Rico's laws, if he is found guilty in the case, the star will serve 50 years in prison, as per Marca.



Martin's lawyer denied the claims, again!

By revealing that the person who has accused Martin of domestic violence is struggling with ''deep mental health'', his attorney told PEOPLE."Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.''



By debunking all the claims as untrue and disgusting, they added, ''We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."



From where it all started?



On July 3, a restraining order was issued against the singer after the complaint was made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, via People.The order prohibited Ricky from contacting the person - who has filed a complaint.



The hearing is scheduled for July 21.



Martin's denial!



El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper stated earlier that Martin and the complaint were romantically involved for months before they ended things two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin has not accepted their breakup and has been strolling near the petitioner’s house ever since.



Refuting all the claims, Martin released a statement on his social media handles, reading, '''The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

Further, he wrote, ''I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.''



Read the full statement below:



Ricky's personal life



The singer has been married to Jwan Yosef for five years now and is living a happy life with their four children.