Ricky Martin shuts down domestic abuse allegations after restraining order: Completely false and fabricated

On Saturday, Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin got into legal trouble after a restraining order was passed against the superstar. A judge has issued a restraining order after a complaint was made against the singer under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, via People.



The complainant's identity has been kept secret under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. But as per the reports, it was Rican's ex who filed a petition.



After the order was signed, authorities visited the actor's place in the north coastal town of Dorado to serve the order. “Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the Associated Press.

Soon after the news was everywhere, Rican's representative denied all the allegations by saying that all the allegations are completely false and fabricated. A statement shared to People reads, “The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” the message read. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”



As per the reports in El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, Martin and the other party dated for seven months and they have ended things two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin has not accepted their breakup and has been loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” The newspaper El Vocero quoted the order as saying.



Police spokesperson Valencia also noted that the order prohibits Ricky from contacting the person - who has filed a complaint through any medium, and the judge will later determine at a hearing which is reportedly scheduled for July 21 via TMZ, and the justice will decide whether the order should remain in place or will be lifted.

Ricky has been married to Jwan Yosef for five years now and is living a happy life with their four children.

Meanwhile, Singer and songwriter Martin is also facing another legal trouble by ex-manager Rebecca Drucker for over $ 3 million. In her complaint submitted to the LA Central District Court, Drucker alleged that the superstar "completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her"