Ranveer Singh gets honoured with Etoile d’Or award at Marrakech International Film Festival

On the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival 2022, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had all eyes on him as he took over the stage to dance and perform an impromptu rap number from his hit movie 'Gully Boy'. He also received the Etoile d’Or award with a huge smile and left everyone wonderstruck with his charisma, uniqueness, talent and nerve.

"This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden," Singh said while receiving the award.

After the opening ceremony performance, he reached Marrakech’s famous Jemaa El Fna Square to watch the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film 'Bajirao Mastani', in which he played the iconic role of Bajirao I: The Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. Taking to the stage, he also danced on 'Malhari' track from his blockbuster movie.

At the Jemaa El Fna Square, he treated his fans to a rendition of his rap number from 2019 film 'Gully Boy' and said, "You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story."

Bollywood mega-star Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) steals the show at opening of Marrakech Film Festival as he receives tribute award pic.twitter.com/2XudNay2pY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 11, 2022

“Thank you for this honour! I will use this as motivation and impetus to go forth, onward and upward and keep creating fearlessly and contribute to the arts.” - Ranveer Singh 🤍 pic.twitter.com/C3nNrQdYiH — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) November 11, 2022

Also read: 'Uunchai' review: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's film is well intended

Previously, the Marrakech International Film Festival has honoured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. And, now we have Ranveer Singh getting love from the festival.

During the ceremony, host Nabila Kilani revealed that owing to “difficult circumstances” jury members Susanne Bier and Oscar Isaac could not attend the event.

This year, the festival marks its first edition since 2019 and will run from November 11 to 19.