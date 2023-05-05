Ranveer Singh attends Premier League matches, calls it a 'magical experience'

The Premier League's ambassador for India, superstar Ranveer Singh is known for his passion for the sport. His wide knowledge of different sports and his attendance at major sporting events has made him a well-known figure in the global sports scene.

As the Premier League season comes to a close, the action is heating up. Superstar Ranveer Singh has been in the UK for the past five days, immersing himself in the atmosphere at Premier League games, interacting with fans, and visiting club training grounds to explore the state-of-the-art facilities used by Premier League clubs.

During his visit, Ranveer Singh attended the Premier League games between Fulham and Manchester City, as well as Leicester City vs. Everton before concluding with a visit to the Emirates to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Prior to seeing the game between Leicester City and Everton at the King Power Stadium, Ranveer met and interacted with Indian Leicester City fans, discussing their favourite Premier League memories, including their title win in Season 2015/16. After meeting and greeting the fans, Singh paid his respects to the club's former owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, at his shrine at the King Power Stadium.

Singh's Premier League matchday experience concluded with the blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Chelsea which was a late-night kick-off on the 2nd of May 2023. The ardent Gunner's fan, Singh, was in attendance at the Emirates as he watched his beloved Arsenal trump Chelsea 3-1 on the night thanks to a sublime performance by Mikel Arteta's side.

Regarding his experience on matchday during this trip, Singh expressed his appreciation, saying, “It was magical to experience the atmosphere at the stadiums during the matches, as it always is. It's a pleasure to see the best football players in the world in action, fighting for their teams while the packed stadiums cheer them on."

Additionally, Singh mentioned, "I had a great time watching Arsenal's convincing win over Chelsea at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta is doing something remarkable with the team, and it's been impressive to see this young and talented squad in action”

During his trip, Singh had the honour of interacting with several Premier League legends. He met Per Mertesacker and Gilberto Silva at the match. Singh even made an appearance on the Sky Sports Match Day show at Arsenal’s Stadium during which he got to interact with Cesc Fabregas, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Patrick Viera. Additionally, he had the delight of watching the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea in the CEO’s box at the Emirates along with Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, Chairman and Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

In addition to his visits to various Premier League clubs and meeting with legends, Singh also had the privilege of meeting current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho, and Fulham winger Willian. Ranveer also had the opportunity to meet Premier League and West Ham Legend Carlton Cole during his visit to the West Ham training ground on the 3rd of May 2023.

After his visit to the West Ham training ground superstar Ranveer Singh attended the Premier League Hall of Fame event, where he got to share some memorable conversations with Premier League legends, Arsene Wenger, Rio Ferdinand, Petr Cech and Peter Schmeichel.