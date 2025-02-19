As the trend of re-releasing classic films continues, the 2013 period romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, Lootera is returning to the big screen.



Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, 'Lootera' was originally released in 2013 and has since gained a loyal fan base. Nearly 12 years later, moviegoers will get a chance to relive this cinematic experience in theaters once again, as the film is set to be re-released on March 7.

PVR Cinemas announced the re-release on their Instagram account on Wednesday, with a poster featuring Ranveer and Sonakshi.



"It's time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7!" the caption read.



Lootera is a 2013 Indian period romance film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Set in the 1950s, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, with Vikrant Massey and Barun Chanda in supporting roles.

The story follows Varun Shrivastav (played by Ranveer Singh), a charming conman who enters the life of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary (played by Sonakshi Sinha), the daughter of a wealthy landlord. Posing as an archaeologist, Varun gains access to the Roy Chaudhary household with plans to carry out a heist. However, when Varun's true identity is revealed, a series of tragic events unfold.

Lootera is inspired by O. Henry's short story "The Last Leaf" and is known for its emotional depth and poetic storytelling. While the film was a commercial success, it gained an even stronger following over time, becoming a beloved film among both audiences and critics.