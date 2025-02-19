Mindy Kaling has added another feather to her cap. Known actor, producer and writer, Kaling has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), Kaling received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Television.

“Today we honored a true trailblazer, a creator and an inspiration to many @mindykaling Congratulations on receiving your well-deserved star on the @hwdwalkoffame,” wrote the organisers alongside photos of Kaling posing with her star.

For the special day, Kaling was accompanied by her best friend and kids' godfather BJ Novak.

Speaking about Kaling at the event, Novak said, via People, "Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many."

"You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one," he added. "You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Giving a shoutout to Novak, The Office actress called him an "important and integral part of her family”.

For the memorable occasion, Mindy looked radiant in all-black attire. Her outfit featured a deep V-neck with a hemline. She accessorized her look with black heels and diamond jewellery. In the photos shared, Mindy is proudly posing near her star.

A look at Kaling's career and honours

Actor, writer, producer and whatnot, Kaling has cemented her place in the showbiz world with outstanding work.

In 2023, the White House honoured the actress with the National Medal of Arts, the highest civilian honour given to artists by the US government. She was bestowed with the award for her work in television and as an author.

In her career spanning decades, Kaling has worked and created several popular shows such as The Office, The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls among others.