For those who watched Deadpool & Wolverine, they would recall Henry Cavill's blink-and-miss appearance in the film. Cavill, like many would know, has famously played Superman in the DC Comics films. And so his cameo in a Marvel Studio-backed film piqued the curiosity of many. If the latest reports are to be believed, then Cavill is seemingly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a potential role in their upcoming series Nova.



Recent reports claim that the actor is being considered for a part, but the specifics haven't been confirmed.

Henry Cavill in Nova

Reports state that Cavill may be cast as Richard Rider, the original Nova, but no official confirmation on the same has been given so far.

The show is set to bring back Annihilus, a formidable villain of the Marvel universe. It is also set to combine elements of military action and space opera. Rumours suggest that the tone of the show will be similar to that of Starship Troopers.

Speculations are rife that Cavill's role may be connected to the Avengers but we will have to wait for the official confirmation on this.



On the work front, Cavill is also set to star in projects including In the Grey, Highlander, Warhammer 40k, Enola Holmes 3, Squadron 42, and Broadsword.

