We can finally confirm what we have known all this while. Henry Cavill starrer feature based on Warhammer 40,000 game is finally happening. This news comes two years after Amazon MGM Studios acquired the global rights to the game to develop into a cinematic universe. Henry Cavill will star in the seried and executive produce the same.

Amazon MGM Studios is finally working on the first project based on the game – a TV series.

According to sources, a mini-room was assembled to hone in on a creative direction for the Warhammer universe. Based on the material produced by the writers, a decision was made to proceed with the development of a TV series as the first project. At the moment, no showrunner has been locked in yet.

Warhammer 40,000 in development

Henry Cavill teased the new phase of the Warhammer 40,000 screen adaptation on Instagram. This is a passion project for Henry. He wrote, “My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop.”

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many: traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.

