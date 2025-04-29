YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia took the first flight out of Mumbai as the Supreme Court directed the return of his passport amid India’s Got Latent row. Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, shared photos from the Mumbai airport with his luggage as he took off for his first international tour since the controversy broke out.

Another photo from his Instagram post featured him settled in his first-class seat with a cat eye patch. He captioned the post, "passport mil gya guys (got my passport, guys)."

Why did the court take Allahbadia’s passport?

In February 2025, the court had ordered the YouTuber to surrender his passport, thereby restricting his international travels. The court probed the case where Allahbadia drew flak for his vulgar remarks about parental intimacy on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show.

The backlash that followed online led to Raina deleting all the show episodes from YouTube permanently.

On Monday, the counsel for Assam and Maharashtra informed the Court that the investigation had been completed, after which they returned Allahbadia's passport, clearing him for international travel.

Further, the judges asked him to co-operate with the probe until the chargesheet is filed. Multiple FIRs were filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani, who were the panelists on India's Got Latent.

Three months since the controversy broke out, Samay, Apoorva, Allahbadia and Ashish are slowly resuming their work amid calls for boycott.

