/Marathi actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce separation after 15 years of marriage

Marathi film actor Addinath Kothare and his wife, Urmila Kanetkar, are heading for a divorce. One of the most admired couples in the Marathi film industry, Addinath and Urmila, have announced that they are parting ways after 15 years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on social media on Thursday, which created a buzz online, leaving fans in shock. Kothare will be seen in the role of Bharata, the younger brother of Lord Rama, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. He has featured in numerous Hindi films including 83 and the recent Amazon Prime film System.

Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce divorce

Married in 2011, Kothare and Kanetkar shared a joint statement on social media, revealing the news of their separation. Through their recent post, the couple also requested privacy to navigate this difficult and emotional time.

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The post is shared in the Marathi language, which translates to English as, "To our friends, the media, and our well-wishers, after giving this a lot of thought, we, Adinath M Kothare and Urmila Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as husband and wife. Though our journey as a couple ends here, we will always remain united for our daughter, Jiza. She means everything to us. We are committed to ensuring that she receives abundant love, security, and support, and we will continue to raise her together through co-parenting with complete responsibility. We will always have respect for one another, and for the years we have shared together."

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The statement further read, "Over the past several years, the media and all of you have showered us with immense love and support, for which we are sincerely grateful. As we enter this new phase of our lives, we hope your love and blessings will continue to be with us. Therefore, we humbly request the media and the public to respect our privacy during this personal journey. This will be our only statement on the matter, and we will not be making any further comments or engaging in any discussions regarding it. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love and understanding."

About Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar

Addinath Kothare is a prominent Indian actor, producer, and director who has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. Kothare received a National Award for Paani as Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation at the 66th National Film Awards.

On the other hand, Urmila Kanetkar is an actress and a trained classical dancer who has showcased her acting range in multiple projects, including Mala Aai Vhhaychay, Anvatt, and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte.