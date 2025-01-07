Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic film Satya is all set to re-release in theatres. The film which was initially released in 1998 will now again release on January 17, 2025.



The re-release also marks the return of ‘Bhiku Mhatre’, the iconic character that made people sit up and take notice of an actor called Manoj Bajpayee.



On Tuesday, Bajpayee shared the news of the film's re-release and called Satya the film that “changed our life and the industry forever”. The actor used the hashtag “Mumbai Ka King” in his post.

“See you in theatres again with a film which changed our life and the industry forever!! Come join us in theatres on 17th January!!! #SATYA #Mumbaikaking,” Manoj Bajpayee's X post read.

See you in theatres again with a film which changed our life and the industry forever!! Come join us in theatres on 17th January!!! #SATYA #Mumbaikaking pic.twitter.com/XWCV3UNkhz — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 7, 2025

About Satya

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, the film starred JD Chakravarthy in the titular role. It also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Srivastava, Govind Namdeo, the late Neeraj Vora, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Sushant Singh.

The film is considered a landmark movie in Hindi cinema and paved the way for more such gangster films. It tells the story of Satya (played by JD Chakravarthy), an innocent man who moves to Mumbai and, through a series of events, becomes embroiled in the city's underworld. The film explores themes of crime, morality, and survival in the city of Mumbai.



Satya is praised for its realistic portrayal of the underworld and its strong performances, particularly by Manoj Bajpayee and Shefali Shah.

