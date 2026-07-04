Ram Charan's Peddi to release on OTT soon, but not in Hindi

Ram Charan's Peddi is set to arrive on OTT, so those who missed this South blockbuster can now watch it from the comfort of their homes. Released on June 4, the movie has become one of the highest-grossing Telugu hits of 2026.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie features Charan in a rough, intense, and rowdy avatar. According to the director, the film is inspired by a real boy from his hometown named Peddi Raju, a poor boy who worked as a daily wage labourer at construction sites and played cricket and basketball in local matches to earn extra money.

Ram Charan's Peddi to release on OTT

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After weeks of speculation, the movie is set to stream on Netflix from July 8. On Saturday, the streaming giant made the announcement. However, the movie will release on the platform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. There is no update on the Hindi version as of now.

''Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu 😎🔥

Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix,'' The caption reads.

What is Peddi about?

The sports drama revolves around Charan's character, Peddi, a young and carefree boy who is a labourer but is known for his outstanding talent in sports. Janhvi Kapoor plays his love interest, Achiyyamma, in the movie.

The cast includes actors such as Shiv Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani. The original score and soundtrack are composed by AR Rahman.

Produced by Venkatesh Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing.

Peddi controversy

Soon after the release, the movie found itself in hot water over the way Kapoor's character was represented in the film. Following this, several members of the film fraternity spoke out about women's objectification in films. In response, Sana released an apology and removed several scenes from the movie.

Peddi's box office