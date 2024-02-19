Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrive in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities have already begun in Goa. Rakul and Jackky are set to tie the knot on Feb 21 in the presence of their close friends and family.

The bride and groom have arrived at the picturesque land, and wedding celebrations have kicked off. On Monday, many Bollywood stars were spotted at Goa airport as they headed towards the wedding venue.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the first celebrity friends of the couple to touch down at the beautiful land.

Varun and Natasha made their first public appearance a day after the couple announced that they expecting their first child. The Bawaal actor was papped with his wife Natasha at Goa airport.

The couple were dressed in casual attire. Varun was wearing a blue t-shirt with beige pants and sneakers. Natasha, on the other hand, was wearing a cream coat with a black top and loose pants. Her outfit covered her baby bump.

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol has also arrived for the wedding.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh arrived in Goa on Saturday evening with her family. The actress was spotted outside the airport where she happily posed for the paparazzi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) × The wedding celebrations have begun in full swing and more and more details are coming out. Recently, a close source has revealed that the wedding will have a special menu for their fitness-freak guests.