Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh wedding: Gluten-free, healthy menu for guests & other details

It’s time for yet another grand Bollywood wedding as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in a beautiful setting in Goa. While they have managed to keep most of the wedding details under wraps, what we do know is that Rakul and Jackky have something unique for their fitness enthusiasts guests.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's grand wedding

Both Rakul and Jackky are known to be very particular about fitness. Jackky Bhagnani has his own personal well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Mumbai, which has been a hotspot for many celebs. Rakul Preet Singh, is also a fitness freak who owns a chain of gyms as well.

Since they are both very particular about keeping fit, their wedding guests will be treated to special healthy menu. There will also be other traditional cuisines but special emphasis is being paid to healthy food. A source close to the couple told media that the array will see a set up of gluten free, sugar free and healthy treats for the guests.

Along with other cuisines, the wedding celebration will have a health corner dedicated to promoting well-being.

Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle and introducing a special of healthy delights is their special touch to the intimate wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invite went viral

Earlier, their wedding invitation went viral. The first page of the wedding invite featured vibrant floral motifs in a blend of pink and blue hues. Positioned against a backdrop of white brick walls, a plush white couch adorned with blue and white cushions took centre stage, leading the eye to a picturesque blue door opening onto a serene beach scene. The couple also branded the wedding invite with their personalised logo and wedding hastag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI'.