Rajinikanth launches Foundation to empower youth from lesser-privileged backgrounds

Veteran actor Rajinikanth launched ‘Rajinikanth Foundation’, his venture that is aimed at ‘Educating, Empowering and Employing youth from the lower strata of society. According to the website Rajinikanthfoundation.org, it would offer advice to youth on selecting career paths, financial support for training towards their goals and provide an ecosystem to nurture their talent.

The Rajinikanth foundation’s vision reads thus, “By using education of the poor and the downtrodden as a tool, Rajinikanth Foundation envisions to create a society built on Empathetic Governance, Progressive Thinking, Leadership Excellence, Scientific Temper, Democratized Education and Sustainable Economic system”.

Launched on Sunday, 26th December, the Foundation has invited applications from TNPSC(Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) Exam Aspirants. Based on an interview and selection process, 100 candidates would be chosen by experts to undergo free coaching in Chennai, from February 2022. According to the foundation, all their initial initiatives would be limited to Tamil Nadu.

“The foundation shall focus specifically on the education of the children who will be first-generation graduates, children of below poverty line cardholders and low-income group, children of the economically constrained single parent, orphans, children of farmers and children of the slum inhabitants” reads the description on their website.

