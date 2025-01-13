Rahul Bhat is winning hearts with his latest release, Black Warrant, a take on India's iconic Tihar Jail which is infamous for housing some of the most high-profile criminals. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. But Rahul Bhat is not new to great cinema. From Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which went to Cannes for a special premiere to hit films like Ugly, the actor has given us some great characters.

Here’s a closer look at the incredible filmography:

Kennedy

Rahul’s performance in Kennedy, a gripping neo-noir thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap, became the talk of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The film earned a roaring standing ovation, catapulting Rahul to global fame. His portrayal of the tormented and morally complex ex-cop resonated deeply with audiences.

Ugly

Rahul’s foray into the world of serious cinema truly began with Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly. The hard-hitting psychological thriller unravelled a gut-wrenching tale of loss and human frailty, with Rahul playing a struggling actor caught in a web of deceit and desperation.

Section 375

In the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Section 375, Rahul teamed up with industry stalwarts like Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. As a film director accused of sexual assault, Rahul delivered a performance that was both restrained and piercing, adding depth to a narrative that sparked widespread debate about consent, justice, and accountability.

Fitoor

Rahul Bhat won hearts in his role as a Pakistani diplomat and Firdaus’ (Katrina Kaif) fiancé in Abhishek Kapoor’s Fitoor, which is based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Great Expectations.

Union Leader

Union Leader is a hard-hitting movie that explores the life of a chemical factory supervisor who tries to help his fellow workers by raising his voice against the toxic conditions at the factory. Rahul carefully depicts the vulnerabilities of a common man in this emotional thriller.

Daas Dev

Rahul ticked off every actor’s dream role by playing Dev in director Sudhir Mishra’s romantic political thriller. The film is a modern adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s celebrated novel Devdas. Rahul Bhat highlighted a unique spectrum of emotions in the film as Dev Pratap Chauhan.

Dobaaraa

A remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, the Hindi version helmed by Anurag Kashyap delves into the life of a young woman who gets the power to manipulate time. However, changing the past would result in altering her present timeline as well.

Chakki

Rahul Bhat highlighted the life of a common man in Umesh Shukla’s Chakki. The film revolves around Vijay, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his flour mill’s electricity bill goes exorbitantly high. Rahul perfectly describes the plight of a common man who finds himself in a never-ending, draining loop of the system.