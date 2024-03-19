Quiet on Set documentary: Disturbing scenes show young Ariana Grande being 'sexualised' on Nickelodeon

Disturbing and unsettling scenes of Ariana Grande being "sexualised" on Nickelodeon have resurfaced with the release of the new Investigation Discovery documentary, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV. The clips have raised concerns about the sexualisation of young actors. The documentary highlights disturbing allegations about the culture behind some of Nickelodeon's most iconic shows.

The resurfaced clips, which were aired during the debut episode of Quiet On Set, show Grande engaging in actions that many view as inappropriate for her age at the time. These include scenes of her putting her hand down her throat and sucking her toes, pouring water over her chest and head while on a bed, and "milking" a potato while making moaning sounds. Additionally, the documentary features two female writers revealing the disturbing meaning behind a character name intended for Amanda Bynes.

Taking to X, a netizen expressed disgust over Ariana's resurfaced videos and wrote, "Finally watching Quiet On Set and… WOW. Ariana Grande trying to 'squeeze juice' out of a potato and her lying down on the bed, pouring water all over herself is disturbing. I’m only 5 minutes in and I’m already disgusted." Another user wrote, "I’m not even 10 minutes into “Quiet On Set” and I’m already cringing… after the Jamie Lynn Spears & Ariana Grande clips I already know this is gonna be really hard to watch."

A third netizen expressed, "Take your pain and make art. I recommend watching HBO ‘All Quiet on the Set.’ Not an easy watch and take note for triggers. SO painful. Young Ariana Grande, Drake Bell, and Amanda Bynes will break your heart. Children sent to the wolves for entertainment."

The documentary sheds light on the alleged abuses of power by Dan Schneider, whose empire ran during the 1990s and 2000s, as well as the presence of convicted paedophiles working on the shows. Several cast and crew members, including Drake And Josh star Drake Bell, have spoken out in the documentary about the troubling experiences behind the scenes at Nickelodeon.