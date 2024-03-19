Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh completes military service; shares note for fan

Actor Kang Tae-oh, known for his role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, has completed his military service and was discharged on Tuesday. The actor, who entered the South Korean military in September 2022, expressed gratitude for his time in the service and revealed that he fixed his bad habits and earned only good things.

In a note shared with fans, Tae-oh stated, "I enlisted after receiving great love from everyone after wrapping up 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' I faced the end of my 20s and the start of my 30s in the military, and it was a meaningful time during which I fixed my bad habits and earned only good things. I will work to impress with great projects going forward, so please show lots of anticipation and love."

Tae-oh served as an active duty soldier for approximately one year and six months, according to Soompi.

During his military service, Tae-oh participated in significant events, including reading the memorandum at the 2023 memorial service on Hyeonchungil (Memorial Day in South Korea) and serving as an assistant instructor for the Recruit Training Center.

Before his discharge, Tae-oh's agency, Man of Creation, revealed that the actor is in talks to star in the upcoming drama Potato Research Institute, a romantic comedy series set against the backdrop of a rural potato research institute. Tae-oh is reportedly considering the role of the protagonist.

Before his enlistment in 2022, Tae-oh shared an Instagram post for his fans, which read, "Thank you for your support and overflowing love. I will come back lively. See you soon."