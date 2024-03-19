That 'jam jar' story on how Shakira found out about Gerard Piqué's infidelity is not true, after all

At the height of the news of Shakira's splitsville saga, there was a 'jam jar' story: that she found out about former partner Gerard Piqué's infidelity after finding an empty jam jar in the kitchen. That story gained a lot of traction back in the day, but the Columbian singer is dispelling those rumours now.

In a recent interview, Shakira, 47, finally put to rest rumours surrounding the jam jar as a reason for her split from former partner Gerard Piqué, 37.



Fueling the speculation was Shakira's music video for "Te Felicito," released just two months before their breakup, which depicted her looking in her fridge.



This prompted conjecture about how she may have discovered Piqué's relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

In response to inquiries about Piqué's alleged cheating being exposed by a jar of jam, Shakira dismissed the rumour as "not true," providing a straightforward clarification to The Sunday Times.

The former couple, who publicly ended their 11-year romance in June 2022, share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

Delving into her personal journey, Shakira discussed prioritising love over her career, highlighting sacrifices made to support Piqué's football career.

"For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," she told the outlet. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."

Despite challenges, she remains resilient, with her latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women No Longer Cry), set to release on Friday by Sony Latin.

Coming to the album, Shakira emphasised the healing power of music, stating, "The album will represent the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience."