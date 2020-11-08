Queen Elizabeth wears face mask for the first time in public amid COVID-19 pandamic

Queen Elizabeth donned a face mask for the first time since the pandemic began. The Royal highness attended the 100th anniversary of the burial at Westminster Abbey in London, England.



The 94-year-old Queen was wearing an all-black outfit with the mask of the same colour as she honoured the unknown warrior, which became a symbol of mourning for all who lost their lives in World War I.

Pictures of the ceremony were officially released on Saturday “It was wonderful to see Her Majesty in such good spirits and good health,” Dr. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, said after the service. “We talked about the centenary and the life of the abbey. This is the place where she was married and she’s conscious of those associations.”



While she attended several public occasions over the past few months and was heavily criticised for not wearing a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The queen and her grandson Prince William was heavily criticised for not wearing mask last month when she visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in southern England.



It was recently revealed that Prince William battled coronavirus back in April.