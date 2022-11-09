Queen Consort Camilla's cypher unveiled by Buckingham Palace. See photo

A new monogram for Queen Consort Camilla has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace, reported the BBC. Designed by the University of Sunderland's Prof Ewan Clayton, the new cypher combines the Queen Consort's initials ("C" and "R" for Camill and Regina, Latin for Queen, respectively) and a crown. Cyphers are heraldic monograms that represent a particular country's reigning monarch or their consort. You can see the cypher in the below image. The official Twitter handle of The Royal Family revealed the cypher in a tweet. "The Queen Consort’s new cypher is made up of Her Majesty’s monogram (‘C’ for Camilla, and ‘R’ for Regina, Latin for Queen) and a crown. The cypher will be used on official correspondence." the caption read.

👑 The Queen Consort’s new cypher is made of up of Her Majesty’s monogram (‘C’ for Camilla, and ‘R’ for Regina, Latin for Queen) and a crown.



The cypher will be used on official correspondence. pic.twitter.com/9ipokZJ9JN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 8, 2022 ×

As mentioned in the tweet, now the cypher will adorn personal letterheads, cards and gifts.

In September, Buckingham Palace unveiled King Charles III's cypher. It carries Charles' essentials (CR) topped with a crown. His cypher will be seen on everything from banknotes, coins, government buildings, passports, royal and state documents, and other things where symbols of heraldry are used.

Also Read: Britons to get a public holiday to 'come together and celebrate' King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. He acceded to the throne following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 8 at the age of 96. There had been concerns about her health for a few days. Born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London, she breathed her last as the longest-serving British monarch with 70 years of reign, beating Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years. |

Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of grief in Britain and the world. Political leaders of other countries shared their condolences with the British people.

Her funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022.