Britons to get a public holiday to 'come together and celebrate' King Charles III's coronation

The British government said on Sunday that a public holiday will be observed to commemorate King Charles III's coronation in May, which will take place eight months after the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also announced an additional bank holiday for Monday, May 8, two days after the ceremony, reported AFP.

"In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year," said Sunak.

This year there have already been two additional bank holidays in Britain, the first one in June marked the Platinum Jubilee of the monarch and another in September marked the day of her funeral.

According to Reuters, a similar, additional bank holiday was extended in honour of the late Queen's coronation in 1953. The Prime Minister's office announced that it will continue this tradition in 2023, providing communities and families time to celebrate the historic occasion.

The queen consort, Camilla, will also be crowned.

After a time of intense preparation and national and royal mourning, the coronation usually occurs a few months after a new sovereign assumes the throne.

The ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, will adhere to the customary pomp used to enthrone monarchs for the previous 1,000 years. According to the Buckingham Palace, it will honour both the monarchy's traditional history and modern role.

(With inputs from agencies)

