Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder planned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, suspects cops

In a latest development in Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has started questioning gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana. And, it’s being suspected that the entire murder plot of the Punjabi artist was hatched in Tihar Jail’s cell.

As per the latest reports, a phone number in connection with the singer’s death has been traced back to the Tihar jail.

According to the sources, a criminal namely Shahrukh was found to be communicating with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from jail. During his interrogation, it was revealed that the task of killing Sidhu Musewala was given to the arrested accused on behalf of gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. Shahrukh also told the special cell that he had tried to kill Moose Wala before, but then seeing the security personnel, he returned.

Not only this, but in the interrogation, Shahrukh has also given a total of 8 names, whom he has accused of helping the killers. Shockingly, it also includes the name of Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh’s manager.

Minutes after Moose Wala’s death, Brar had reportedly claimed responsibility for the singer’s death. Since Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Delhi Police Special Cell is suspecting the involvement of the gang and is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Rajasthan jail.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police said that the attack on the singer seems to be due to an inter-gang war. Meanwhile, Delhi Police recently stated that Moose Wala’s murder might have a connection with the killing of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.

According to the Delhi police special cell, the singer’s name came up in connection with the murder of Vicky in August last year. And, Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet was also involved in the fiasco.

Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria had teamed up with different gangsters from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police had arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with the murder of Vicky. Those arrested were identified as sharpshooter Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny Kaushal.

During the interrogation, the arrested trio had spoken about the involvement of Sidhu Moose Wala and his manager in the Vicky murder case.

As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes. In a post on his purported Facebook page, gangster Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the murder of the singer.

Meanwhile, a forensic team on Monday investigated the vehicle which Moose Wala was driving when he was shot dead in Mansa village.