/Punjab to Puerto Rico! Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee's Pokito brings two music cultures together

Punjabi music is meeting Latin reggaeton in a new international collaboration, with Diljit Dosanjh joining forces with Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee for Pokito. Released on October 30, 2026, the bilingual single brings together Punjabi and Spanish lyrics, pairing Dosanjh's Punjabi musical style with Daddy Yankee's reggaeton sound. The track is also part of Daddy Yankee's latest album, La Postal.

Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee bring two musical worlds together

The collaboration track Pokito arrives as part of Daddy Yankee's new album, La Postal, released on October 30, 2026. The 15-track project is described on the singer's official website as a musical tribute to romance, Latin identity and cultural roots.

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Pokito combines Punjabi verses with Spanish sections, allowing both singers to bring their individual styles to the collaboration. The track moves between the two languages, with its repeated phrase, 'Poquito a poquito', forming a central part of the song.

Daddy Yankee, whose career spans more than three decades, has played a significant role in taking reggaeton to international audiences. His catalogue includes popular tracks such as Gasolina, Dura and Con Calma, along with the global hit Despacito, his collaboration with Luis Fonsi.

Internet reacts to Pokito song

The collaboration has drawn attention for bringing Punjabi music and Latin reggaeton together. One user wrote, “Creating a whole generation of Indian Puerto Ricans.”

Another user wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee together? May the global south live forever."