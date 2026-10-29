/Diljit Dosanjh kicks off Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi with special traffic advice for fans

Diljit Dosanjh is back in Delhi! Dosanjh will kick-start his Aura India Tour 2026 from the national capital on Friday. While the Delhi Traffic Police has already issued a traffic advisory ahead of the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, Dosanjh too has a word of advice for those who will be attending the event.

Dosanjh took to Instagram to urge concertgoers to ditch the car and take the Delhi Metro instead to reach the concert venue.

In an Instagram video, the singer said, "We are in Delhi, and we have completed our rehearsals. Delhi Police has asked me to make a request to all of you. The Delhi Metro will remain open until midnight for our shows. The venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, does not have parking facilities, so you won't be able to park there. It would be better to take the Metro instead, as the station is very close to the stadium."

"You can simply exit the Metro, head to the venue, dance, sing along and do some Bhangra, and then hop back on the Metro to head home. It will be the most convenient way to travel, and the Metro will be operational until midnight," he added.

The Delhi concert will open Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026. He is scheduled to tour Indian through November and perform at various Indian cities.

Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.