Priyanka Chopra wishes husband Nick Jonas for Billboard Music Awards 2020 nods

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations was announced yesterday and Priyanka Chopra is most happy as husband and singer Nick Jonas grabbed four nods.

Nick Jonas’ and group Jonas Brothers have been nominated for the biggest award of the event, Top Artist along with other award categories like Top Group/Duo, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song.

Priyanka took to congratulate the Jonas Brothers’ on Instagram.

Rapper Post Malone has scored maximum 16 nominations and will be competing with Jonas Brothers for the Top Artist award. Lil Nas X follows Malone with 13 nominations, while Billie Eilish and Khalid each scored 12 nods. Lizzo, who earned 11 nominations, is a first-time Billboard nominee like Eilish and Lil Nas X.

There are 55 categories in the 2020 Billboard Awards. BTS dominates Billboard Global Excl US list with new single 'Dynamite'

