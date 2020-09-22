Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Idris Elba in HBO's Calm series

Priyanka Chopra will be joining the likes of Kate Winslet as new additions to the voice cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series ‘A World Of Calm’.

Making the announcement, Priyanka took to her Twitter to write, "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for HBO Max's Calm series, A World Of Calm. Coming 1 October.”

Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020 ×

‘A World Of Calm’ is a ten-episode series which will have half-hour episodes.

Photo Gallery: Top 10 thrilling performances by Indian actors who played trans characters

It is a collaboration between the popular mental health awareness app Calm and production house Nutopia.

Priyanka and Kate will be joining other stars like Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. She will be seen next in Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’, a film with Mindy Kaling, a superhero film ‘We Can Be Heroes’ and big-ticket film ‘Matrix 4’ with Keanu Reeves. Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture wishing nominees