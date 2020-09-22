Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Idris Elba in HBO's Calm series

WION Web Team New Delhi Sep 22, 2020, 11.30 AM(IST)

Priyanka Chopra Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

‘A World Of Calm’ is a ten-episode series which will have half-hour episodes.

Priyanka Chopra will be joining the likes of Kate Winslet as new additions to the voice cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series ‘A World Of Calm’.

Making the announcement, Priyanka took to her Twitter to write, "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for HBO Max's Calm series, A World Of Calm. Coming 1 October.”

×

‘A World Of Calm’ is a ten-episode series which will have half-hour episodes.

Photo Gallery: Top 10 thrilling performances by Indian actors who played trans characters

It is a collaboration between the popular mental health awareness app Calm and production house Nutopia.

Priyanka and Kate will be joining other stars like Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. She will be seen next in Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’, a film with Mindy Kaling, a superhero film ‘We Can Be Heroes’ and big-ticket film ‘Matrix 4’ with Keanu Reeves. Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture wishing nominees

Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Arati Kadav to WION on her unique sci-fi film 'Cargo' that has everyone interested

Topics